"National and spiritual family values: tradition and modernity" conference held in Baku

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The conference on "National and spiritual family values: tradition and modernity" was held by The State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

Report informs, the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli addressed the conference and stressed the importance of the protection of national and spiritual values and keeping the traditions arising from these values alive.

M. Gurbanli noted that the emergence of religious confrontation in the country should be avoided: "Women's role is very essential in this matter. We will have further events."

The plans of events to be held in 2015 will be signed between two organizations at the end of the conference.