Mubariz Gurbanli: 'We don't fight against religion, but against religious extremism'

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'There is no fight against religion in Azerbaijan. We fight against religious radicalism'.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said at a press conference entitled 'Multicultural and tolerant values: historicity, heritage and modernity', jointly held with Nizami District Executive Power.

He said that it would be naivety to think that the cases occurred in various countries of the world as a result of religious radicalism will not happen in Azerbaijan: 'Consequences of religious radicalism is still far from us. But to be confident and think that such radical groups will not be established in our country and will not cause confusion in the country would be naivety and carelessness. Therefore, fight against religious radicalism in Azerbaijan is one of the biggest challenges facing us today'.