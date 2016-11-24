Mubariz Gurbanli: Some travelling abroad under guise of pilgrimage act contrary to interests of Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There are rules in force in Azerbaijan regarding pilgrimages. Those, who organize these visits and pay visits to these places must get permission by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Mubariz Gurbanli said.

He said that these rules do not apply only to Hajj pilgrimage: "The Caucasian Muslims Office organizes Hajj pilgrimage in accordance with the protocol signed with Saudi Arabia. Permission must be got for other visits. Unfortunately, some companies, organizing pilgrimages are engaged in illegal work."

Chairman of the State Committee said that investigation is underway in this regard: "The organizations were given relevant instructions. Hundreds of people travel abroad under guise of pilgrimage. Some of them act contrary to the interests of Azerbaijan."

According to M. Gurbanli, the state doesn't intend to restrict visit to Karbala: "However, the organization must be regulated. We should be aware where hundreds of our citizens go and who bears responsibility for these pilgrimages."