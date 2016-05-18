 Top
    Mubariz Gurbanli: "Some forces use radical religious groups for their geopolitical interests"

    Chairman of the state Committee: We must strengthen the fight against religious radicalism by all means

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a part of the Islamic world and the events happening in the Islamic world inevitably affects us."

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said that at presentation of film "Fitna" (sedition ) at Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    "Some forces use radical religious groups in the name of their geopolitical interests. Therefore, while safeguarding Islamic values and religious relations, we must strengthen the fight against religious radicalism by all means", the committee chairman added.

