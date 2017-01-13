Mubariz Gurbanli: Islamic countries must create a unified fight system against radical groups, terrorist organizations

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan fight against those, who spread national, racial, religious, sectarian animosity, spend funds for this purpose and engaged in propaganda in mosques".

Report informs, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations said.

According to him, radical sects and groups also exist in the Christian world: "A large number of terrorist acts had been committed by these groups. The Christian world is also fighting against this kind of radical groups".

The committee chairman said that the Azerbaijani state, laws put forth an improved model of state-religion relations: "We are a secular state. In addition, the state protects religious exercise. Our laws don't restrict religious rituals. However, we fight against those, who abuse religion, create interfaith and interreligious conflict, conduct malicious propaganda, as well as against religious radical, extremist groups, fighting under guise of religion. Many of these groups are managed by the countries and forces, which are hostile to the Islamic world as a whole. 23 non Islamic religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan. No one can say that there is a ban to the work of religious communities, promoting monotheistic religions".

M.Gurbanli stressed that as a part of the Year of Islamic Solidarity, Islamic countries must create a unified fight system against radical groups, terrorist organizations: "We should develop a unified fight system against religious extremist groups, combating under guise of religion. Because such groups cause Islamophobia among people".