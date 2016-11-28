 Top
    Mubariz Gurbanli comments on establishment of 'Sheikh ul-Islam' award in Azerbaijan

    Chairman of State Committee: Sheikh ul-Islam award won't be conferred only by Allahshukur Pashazade

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli has commented on the proposal to establish "Sheikh ul-Islam" award in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, M.Gurbanli said that the proposal by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade aims to reward the reporters, who write about religion.

    He noted that those, who refuse establishment of "Sheikh ul-Islam" award, holding of religious seminar are either atheists or they could not decide exactly to which religion they belong: "Sheikh ul-Islam award won't be conferred only by Allahshukur Pashazade. Other persons also will be Sheikh ul-Islam in the future. This award will be conferred at that time, too."

    Chairman of the State Committee noted that Azerbaijan locates in a very sensitive region: "Russia has established a guild of reporters, who write about religious topics, as well religious sensitivity and situation are taken into account. Azerbaijan, also, locates in a sensitive region, point of intersection of Islam and Christianity. We should be attentive while writing on all these issues - on ethnic, religious matters. We should be of stand, which doesn't contradict our national interests." 

