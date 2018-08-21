Month of Muharram to begin on September 11

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Month of Muharram will begin on September 11, the Day of Ashura will be marked ten days later. The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations will execute Action Plan in this regard. Report informs, chairman of the State Committee Mubariz Gurbanli told journalists.

According to him, people perform religious ceremonies in the month of Muharram in accordance with the requirements of modern period: ‘I think there will be no problem this year either. The ceremonies are performed by imams of the mosques. Their speeches during sermons are based on the Islamic values. Some want to repeat elements of superstition, but these are unacceptable’.