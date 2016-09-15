Sacred month of Muharram begins on October 3

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year the month of Muharram will begin on Monday, October 3 of Gregorian calendar.

Report informs, this year, the last month of the Hijri calendar Dhul Hijjah will end on Sunday, October 2 and Muharram 1, 1438 will begin.

Spokesperson of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Rahima Dadashova told Report that the CMO Gazi Council will issue a fatwa in regard with beginning of the month of Muharram.

Notably, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) Imam Hussein, his family and followers were martyred in Karbala on Muharram 10, 61st year of Hijri calendar.

The month of Muharram is one of the sacred months.