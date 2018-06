Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani pilgrims were not affected at the stampede in Mecca on Thursday. So, there is no reason for concern."

Report informs, theologian Zaur Mammadov posted in his account at the social network.

According to the latest information of the Civil Defence Forces of Saudi Arabia, the death toll in the stampede in Mecca reached 453, injured 719 people.