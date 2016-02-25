Khojaly genocide victims will be honored in all Azerbaijani mosques on February 26

Baku. 25 February. REPORT/ In accordance with the instruction of Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, victims of Khojaly genocide will be commemorated in all Azerbaijani mosques on February 26 during Jummah (Friday) prayer, Quran will be recited for victims and prayers to be read.

Report informs, the statement released by the Caucasian Muslims Office press service declares.

'Sheikhulislam A.Pashazadeh expresses his deep condolences to Azerbaijani people and family members of victims, prayed for persons killed for our homeland as well as for liberation of our lands and restoration of territorial integrity. God bless our Homeland!', the statement reads.