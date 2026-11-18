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Azerbaijan's model of state-religion relations is of particular interest, while the level of mutual understanding and religious solidarity among representatives of different faiths deserves high praise, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a meeting with representatives of religious communities at the synagogue of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews.

According to Report, during the meeting, the German minister was briefed on the development of multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue in Azerbaijan, as well as the traditions of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among representatives of different religions. Wadephul also familiarized himself with the facilities at the synagogue and a copy of the Torah published in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of religious communities spoke about state support for religious organizations.

Chief Rabbi of the European Jewish Community Shneor Segal noted that the Jewish community lives in Azerbaijan in safety and freedom, with no cases of antisemitism reported.

Bishop Vladimir Fekete emphasized the importance of state support for religious denominations in promoting interfaith relations.

Representatives of the Muslim community, Ibrahim Guliyev and Mazahir Maharramov, highlighted the country's historical traditions of peaceful coexistence. Chairman of the Baku Religious Community of Sephardic Jews Zamir Isayev spoke about the community's activities and the Jewish school.

German Bundestag members Daniel Kölbl and Lamya Kaddor also attended the meeting.

The German Foreign Office published information about the meeting on its social media accounts.