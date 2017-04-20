Head of state committee: If new mosque is built, it will be named 'Haji Javad

© Report.az

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Commission established to investigate condition of Haji Javad mosque continues its work, carries out investigation to make fair decision”

Member of the commission, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli told Report.

He told that the mosque was inspected, the meeting with representatives of pious people residing in the area was held: “Currently proposals are being developed. Decisions will be made based on those proposals. The issue will be analyzed comprehensively and investigations in various directions will be held, and based on judgements, proposals related to mosque will be made. The issue concerning the mosque will be solved and the people residing in the area will once again see the support of our president to our religion and national and spiritual values”.

M.Gurbanli told that replacement of old mosque with new one with the same name means that the mosque continues its activity. According to him, if a new mosque will be built, it will function with new form under the name “Haji Javad”: “Technical inspection will reveal if the mosque can be repaired or not. From now on the mosque will continue its work in new shape”.

According to head of state committee, looking from outside it seems that the mosque is not strong enough. He also added that the mosque built in 1912 wasn’t used as mosque during soviet period.

Telling that 136 mosques operate in Baku, M.Gurbanli noted that the situation related to mosque is constantly investigated.