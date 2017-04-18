Hajj quota allocated to Azerbaijan completes

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ 600-seat quota allocated to Azerbaijan for Hajj pilgrimage is full.

The spokesman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), member of Azerbaijan’s Hajj mission Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

According to him, CMO may consider and make proper decision in case of additional applications for Hajj mission. H.Babayev didn’t rule out increase of quota.

Notably, admission of documents for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage started in Azerbaijan on January 26. Azerbaijan has been allocated 600-seat quota. Unit price for Hajj pilgrimage is 3850 US dollars.