Georgian Azerbaijanis will get religious education in Azerbaijan

"Georgian Azerbaijanis will be able to get religious education in Azerbaijan," chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov said at a meeting with local Azerbaijanis in Sagarejo, Georgia.

According to him, religious education in Azerbaijan will be possible within the framework of the quota planned for the Georgian Azerbaijanis.

The chairman of the State Committee said that non-traditional religions are widely spread in Georgia: “If Muslim religious figures of Georgia study in Azerbaijan, such religious movements can be prevented."