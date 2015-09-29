Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims returned home. Report was told by Mugaddas Payizov, Head of the Department at the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO).

He noted that, the next group of pilgrims will arrive in Baku today at 13.45 and 22.45 Baku time.

Other pilgrims will return in the coming days.

M.Payizov also stated that the aircraft dispatched to Mecca for 40-50 people, and will return in groups of 260-280 people.

Head of the Department said that the pilgrims who died will be buried today.

In Mecca, three Azerbaijani pilgrims - two men and a woman died during the Hajj.