 Top
    Close photo mode

    First group of Azerbaijani pilgrims perform Umrah action

    The state of pilgrims is normal

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of pilgrims going to Hajj from Azerbaijan have already perfomed the Umrah action on Friday morning.

    Repport was informed in the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the state of the pilgrims is normal; there is no poblem.

    According to information, currently, the temperature is 38 degrees in Mecca .

    Notably, this year, 900 people will go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan. The last group of pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia, August 26.

    The Hajj pilgrimage package is $ 3,850. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi