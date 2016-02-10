 Top
    First Deputy Chairman of State Committee: 'Unity prayer should be performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan'

    Sayyad Salahli: 'We recommend unity prayer all the believers'

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'We believe that unity prayer can and should be performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan.'

    Report was told by First Deputy Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Sayyad Salahli (Aran).

    He emphasized there is no any reason among Azerbaijani believers to be parted. 

    S.Salahli said, earlier, several unity prayers have been performed in Shamakhi mosque.

    He noted it is also possible to organize unity prayers in other regions of Azerbaijan. 

