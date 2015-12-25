Financial aid allocated to 10 religious communities in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 December.REPORT.AZ/ Meeting was held at the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) with participation of Chairmen of financial aid allocated 10 religious committees and 5 newly registered. Deputies State Committee Chairman, Department Heads and Heads of religious communities attended the meeting.

Report was told in the press service of the Committee.

First Deputy State Committee Chairman Sayyad Salahli spoke about importance of relevant order, signed by President Ilham Aliyev for financial aid to religious community for the purpose of strengthening promotion of education and national-moral values in the country.

Sayyad Salahli recommended religious communities expandly deliver national-moral values to public in the realized projects and to improve educational works at the areas.

At the end, certificates were presented to new registered religious communities.

In 2015, in accordance with order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in November 27, 2014, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations allocated funds for 87 religious communities. 19 of them is non-Islamic, 68 Islamic.

52 religious communities was registered by State Committee, 49 of them is Islamic, 3 non-Islamic.