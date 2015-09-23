Eid Prayer will be held in all Azerbaijani mosques

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Time of prayer on the occasion of Gurban (Eid al-Adha) Holiday in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in Caucasian Muslims Office, Eid Prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday of the Islamic world will be held on September 24 at 9:00 a.m. Baku time.

The CMO said that, on the occasion of holiday ceremony and festive prayer will be held in the mosque "Taza Pir": " Eid Prayer will be held in all mosques of Azerbaijan."

Gurban Holiday will celebrated in Azerbaijanon September 24, 25.