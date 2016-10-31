State Committee: Measures will be taken on devouts for advancing radical slogans in month of Muharram

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This year, day of Ashura, month of Muharram pass stably. Excluding Barda region, no street processions observed in other regions this year. Gathering in apartments also not observed massively."

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Sayavush Heydarov told Report.

According to him, aggressive, including superstition actions observed in several chapels, mosques. Measures are underway regarding the persons, advancing radical religious slogans. Law enforcement agencies will take measures about them."