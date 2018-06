Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) announced the date of the Eid al-Fitr prayer of the holy month of Ramadan.

Report was told by the head of CMO press service, Rahima Dadashova, on July 18 at 10:00 a.m., holiday prayers will take place in "Taza Pir" and other mosques of Azerbaijan.

She noted that, Ramadan holiday will be celebrated in the country on July 18.

The holy month of Ramadan began in Azerbaijan on June 18.