​Data on state of health of Azerbaijani pilgrims got sunstroke revealed

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The state of health of Azerbaijani pilgrims, who got sunstroke during their pilgrimage in Mecca, is regarded as satisfactory."

Report was informed by the managing director of the Caucasus Muslims Department, head of pilgrims Haji Hamdulla Babayev.

According to him, currently there are 3-4 Azerbaijani pilgrims at the hospital: "There are also women among them. I visited them. The state of health of pilgrims received sunstroke is satisfactory".

Haji Hambulla said that it is very hot in Mecca now, and during his stay on Mount Arafat, the pilgrims encountered some problems: "Because of the heat, often, indications of blood sugar measure devices and blood pressure are inaccurate. People got sunstroke precisely in specified areas. We are now in the valley of Mina, and now the pilgrims dispersed in all directions. Having met on 26 September we will return to Mecca. The heat in Mina does not cause serious problems in the state of health of the pilgrims, because here cooling devices are installed. However, because of the heat, some of them cannot work properly."

The team leader did not specify the exact date of the funeral of Azerbaijani pilgrim Fakhraddin Zeynalli, who died during a pilgrimage to Hajj, "the funeral depends on the decision of Saudi Arabia. Most of all, our compatriot will be buried in the afternoon on 26 September. This issue is also in the focus of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Saudi Arabia ".

Haji Hamdulla added that Azerbaijani pilgrims would return home on September 29.