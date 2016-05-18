Committee Chairman: 'Joined the ISIS some Azerbaijanis return back' - EXCLUSIVE

'Now there is no fact of joining the ISIS from Azerbaijan'

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Now there is no fact of joining ISIS from Azerbaijan'.

Report was told by Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

Saying no one left Azerbaijan during this year to join illegal armed units, the committee chairman noted that some persons, who earlier joined ISIS armed units, repented and returned back: 'Unfortunately, some of them have faced a huge disaster after joining ISIS, even killed. But in recent years, namely during this year, I can exactly say that no one has left Azerbaijan to join illegal armed units'.

M.Gurbanli said that Azerbaijan isn't among the countries, which joined illegal armed units: 'Number of Azerbaijanis, joining ISIS, isn't almost mentioned. Because very small number of people in our country join illegal armed groups. Mainly, name of large countries mentioned in the list'.