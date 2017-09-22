 Top
    Mubariz Gurbanli comments on returning of Azerbaijani children from Iraq

    'I am confident that the matter will find its solution soon'© AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The work on bringing to Azerbaijan back the children remained in Iraq, whose parents joined the ISIS is being carried out by appropriate state bodies of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan (SCWRO), Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters.

    M. Gurbanli said the committee possess information on this issue: “However, this issue is being handled by other state bodies. I am confident that the matter will find its solution soon.”

