Caucasus Muslims Office gives some recommendations on Eid al-Adha

Eid prayer will be offered on September 12

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council has made recommendations on Eid al-Adha.

Report was told in the press service of the CMO, slaughtering a sheep in Eid al-Adha is mainly important for the people performing Hajj pilgrimage. Slaughtering by the rich at other places is welcomed. Distribution of sacrificial meat to the poor and needy families is a great deed.

Sacrificed animal should be healthy and fat. Ill, lean and defective animals shouldn't be slaughtered as a sacrifice. Sacrificed animal may be sheep, goats, bulls, cows and camels. These animals should reach a certain age. Goats and sheep should be one year, bulls, cows over one or two years, camel five years.

Reading a prayer while slaughtering is recommended or to say 'Bismillаhi vallаhu akbar'.

This year Eid al-Adha coincides with September 12 in Azerbaijan.

Eid prayer will be offered in Azerbaijani mosques on that day. Our state has officially announced two non-working days - September 12-13 due to the holiday.

May Allah accepts all sacrifices slaughtered on this day. Amen!