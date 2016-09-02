 Top
    Close photo mode

    Caucasus Muslims Office gives some recommendations on Eid al-Adha

    Eid prayer will be offered on September 12

    Eid prayer will be offered on September 12

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council has made recommendations on Eid al-Adha.

    Report was told in the press service of the CMO, slaughtering a sheep in Eid al-Adha is mainly important for the people performing Hajj pilgrimage. Slaughtering by the rich at other places is welcomed. Distribution of sacrificial meat to the poor and needy families is a great deed.

    Sacrificed animal should be healthy and fat. Ill, lean and defective animals shouldn't be slaughtered as a sacrifice. Sacrificed animal may be sheep, goats, bulls, cows and camels. These animals should reach a certain age. Goats and sheep should be one year, bulls, cows over one or two years, camel five years.

    Reading a prayer while slaughtering is recommended or to say 'Bismillаhi vallаhu akbar'.

    This year Eid al-Adha coincides with September 12 in Azerbaijan. 

    Eid prayer will be offered in Azerbaijani mosques on that day. Our state has officially announced two non-working days - September 12-13 due to the holiday.

    May Allah accepts all sacrifices slaughtered on this day. Amen!  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi