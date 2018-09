Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued fatwa on the beginning of Muharram month.

Report informs that the year 1439 Hijri ends. In line with the Christmas calendar, the beginning of the new year 1440 - the first day of the Muharram month coincides with September 11. According to Fatwa, the month of Muharram will begin on September 22.

Ashura day will be marked on September 20.