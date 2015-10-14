CMO gave compensation to the families of pilgrims died during Hajj

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) issued the compensation in the amount of 6000 manats to the families of the Azerbaijani pilgrims, who died during the Hajj.

Report was told by the spokesperson of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Rahima Dadashova.

According to her, compensation granted in accordance with the procedure provided in the contract between the CMO and the pilgrims"

During the Hajj three pilgrims - Fakhraddin Zeynalov (60 years), Keklik Aslanova (57 years) and Azizaga Shirinov (79 years) died.