CMO discloses terms of safety of pilgrims guaranteed in Iraqi cities

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a statement in which it guarantees safety of pilgrims visiting Iraqi cities.

Report was told in the CMO press service, the statement declares that although safety of pilgrims entrusted to a well-known Iraqi company, official Baghdad is also informed about the process: “CMO has signed a contract with a well-known company in Iraq. The deal was approved by the Iraqi Embassy in Azerbaijan. That is, the state is informed about the process”.

Notably, the first pilgrimage group to be sent to the Karbala, Samira, Najaf and Mashhad city of Iran is scheduled for October 6. The visit costs $ 300.