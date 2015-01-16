Caucasian Muslims Office recommends to sound statement in all Mosques on January 20

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of January 20 tragedy. Report was told by the press service of CMO.

The statement says:

"In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful"

We are on the eve of the anniversary of Black January tragedy remembered by Azerbaijani people with the deep sorrow and national pride.

No matter how much time has passed, January 20 will never be forgotten. Even the centuries cannot erase the civic pride to the memory of martyrs in our hearts and bloody memory. We have a immortal respect for the victims for the restoration of statehood of Azerbaijan who became martyrs- the highest level in the sight of Allah.

Along with its tragedy, January 20 became the national independence day of our peoples and the symbol of the spirit of readiness formartyrdom for the sake of our freedom. 20 January was the first fight and moral victory leading to independence, economic progress, the restoration of national and religious values. Our peoples exposed to punitive measures of armed army did not fall on knees or lose the will of freedom, but stated the voice of justice more loudly. This voice was raised by the courageous son of our peoples, a wise statesman Heydar Aliyev in Moscow and accused the organizers of the murder furiously while the fate of Azerbaijan and its existence in the map was in doubt. He characterized all committed acts as the contrary to the law, democracy, humanism.