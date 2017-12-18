Azerbaijan will pay salary to religious figures in 2018

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Beginning from next year, religious figures working in mosques will receive official salaries through the Moral Values Promotion Fund".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious OrganizationsMubariz Gurbanli told Report.

According to him, amount of salary and to whom it will be paid is currently being discussed: "The main thing is that Imams, Imam Naibs and other persons appointed to such positions at the mosques by the Caucasian Muslims Office will receive salary upon the presentation of that office".

The Committee Chairman said that there is a great social and political significance of paying wages: "Members of the Moral Values Promotion Fund Board of Trustees and leadership will be announced in coming days. I think that the Fund will launch in January. Religious figures may get salaries in February".