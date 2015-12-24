Azerbaijani Catholics prepare for Christmas

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Catholic community of Azerbaijan will celebrate Christmas on December 25, Report informs.

Christmas prayer service will begin on December 24 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary at 20:00 Baku time, and a special holiday program will be organized for children.

On December 25 will also be two services at 11.00 and 13.00 in English and Russian languages respectively. Evening Liturgy begins at 19:00.

Catholic Christmas tradition is celebrated for eight days: from December 25 to January 1.