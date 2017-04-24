Azerbaijan makes amendments to law "On Religious Freedom"

© Report.az

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ With the exception of religious figures invited by religious center, religious propaganda by foreigners and stateless citizens will be banned in Azerrbaijan.

Report informs, this issue was reflected in proposed amendments to the law on Religious Freedom discussed in today’s meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) committee on Public unions and Religious organizations.

In current version of the law, religious propaganda by foreigners and stateless persons is banned.

According to other amendments proposed in the draft, Azerbaijani citizens received religious education abroad can be permitted to conduct Islamic rites and ceremonies upon agreement of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) with appropriate state agencies.

Current legislation prohibits conduction of any Islamic rites and ceremonies by Azerbaijani citizens received religious education abroad.