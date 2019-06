© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5d8823534b07659e7a886ecf101cddf1/a7e60d52-a7de-4cff-b5a9-3ac9d77b513a_292.jpg

The month of Ramadan has ended in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Eid-al-Fitr holiday (1st of Shawwal month) dates to June 5.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, June 5 and 6 are non-working days due to Ramadan holiday.

In connection with the end of Ramadan, Eid prayer will be performed on June 5 at 08:00 in Ajdarbay mosque, and at 09:00 in Taza Pir mosque.

Notably, Ramadan began on May 6.