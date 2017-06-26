Azerbaijan celebrates holy Ramadan

© Report.az

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 26, Azerbaijan celebrates Ramadan (Eid-al-Fitr) holiday.

Report informs, Eid prayer will be performed this morning.

Notably, pursuant to the fatwa issued by Cadi Council of the CMO, holy month of Ramadan began on May 27.

One of the most important activities in Ramadan is to give a zakat named as fitrah. Giving of fitrah is usually performed the last day of this holy month. Fitrah is a charity of a soul and each Muslim, who is able to help another people, may give fitrah for each member of his/her family to people in need.

Fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for a person if he is accountable, able to fast and settled. Koran says: "...and eat and drink until the white thread (light) of dawn appears to you distinct from the black thread (darkness of night), then complete your Sawm (fast) till the nightfall”.

The month of Ramadan, in which the holy Koran was heaven-sent, and which calls for compassion, unity, moral perfection, purifies people`s souls and minds.

Azerbaijan annually conducts national and religious ceremonies, including the Ramadan holiday, on the state level. State-religion relations, the freedom of religion in our country are guaranteed under national and international law.

The preservation and development of the atmosphere of mutual respect and trust between religions and beliefs, as well as multicultural values in Azerbaijan, which has become a model of tolerance in the present-day world, is one of the main directions of our state policy.