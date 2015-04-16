Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Armenians pretending to be innocent want to impose events of 100 years ago as a genocide

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Pretending to be innocent Armenians want to impose on the world, the events such as "genocide" occurred 100 years ago ". Report informs, in an interview with reporters, said the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh.

According to the chairman of CMO, Armenians occupied 20% of Azerbaijan and committed genocide against Azerbaijanis: "In the occupied territories Armenians have destroyed the sanctuary, including churches and monuments of culture. However, the world community takes it from a position of double standards. Pretending to be innocent Armenian extremists want to impose on the world, the events such as "genocide" occurred 100 years ago". We believe that sooner or later all will become clear and justice will prevail.