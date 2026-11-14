Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Allahshukur Pashazada to attend Muscat Plan of Action Forum

    Religion
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 15:32
    Allahshukur Pashazada to attend Muscat Plan of Action Forum

    Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), will participate in the Muscat Plan of Action Forum in Oman on November 15-16.

    According to Report, citing the CMB, the Muscat Forum is an international platform dedicated to the Muscat Plan of Action for Traditional and Local Leaders and Peoples on Addressing Incitement to Hatred through Peace Mediation and Preventing Genocide and Other Atrocity Crimes, which was prepared jointly by the Sultanate of Oman, the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect (UNOSAPG), and the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, and presented by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

    The CMB noted that the forum coincides with the International Day for Tolerance observed by the United Nations. The event will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the values of dialogue, mutual respect, inclusiveness, and peaceful coexistence that underpin the Muscat Plan of Action.

    The forum will bring together traditional and local leaders, religious leaders, government representatives, UN agencies, and experts engaged in peacebuilding efforts. Participants will discuss how intercultural and interfaith dialogue, led by traditional and local leaders and supported through collective efforts, can help overcome divisions, strengthen social cohesion, and contribute to building more peaceful and sustainable societies.

    Pashazada is scheduled to speak during the high-level opening session dedicated to the presentation of the global implementation framework of the Muscat Plan of Action.

    The chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings during his visit to Oman.

    Allahshukur Pashazada Caucasus Muslims Board
    Allahşükür Paşazadə Maskat Fəaliyyət Planı Forumunda iştirak edəcək
    Аллахшукюр Пашазаде примет участие в международном форуме в Омане
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