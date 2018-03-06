480 people planning to go to Hajj appealed to CMO

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ 480 people who want to visit Hajj from Azerbaijan this year have already submitted their documents to the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

The CMO accountable representative, member of Hajj mission in Azerbaijan Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

He said that appeal to the CMO is underway. The CMO official also added that submitting of a reference for healthcare will be necessary this year: "Only people who are in good health are advisable to go to Hajj. The documents should be presented namely by a person willing to see the saint places. They can also ask and learn some issues from the religious officialss of the CMO. This year our citizens are provided with experienced doctors, theologians, as well as guides. "

Notably, the CMO’s department for Hajj pilgrimage works every day from 09.00 to 18.00 Baku time.

Price for Hajj pilgrimage this year is $ 4150. 1200-person quota was allocated for Azerbaijan. If the number of applicants increases, the number of quota may climb to 2000 persons.