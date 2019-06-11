1090 people apply for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan

1090 people have applied for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan this year, Report informs citing the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO).

It was noted that there are vacant places and application process is underway.

About 60 people, who submitted their documents for Hajj pilgrimage, are those who want to visit again.

Notably, 1400 quota were allocated for this year's Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan. This year, hotels will also be different. The price differs due to the economic situation in Saudi Arabia. The price rose by $75. Thus, this year the price for Hajj pilgrimage amounts to $ 4,225 (against $ 4,150 last year).