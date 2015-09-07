Yukiya Amano: IAEA not able to guarantee peaceful nature of Iran nuclear program

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ " IAEA, despite the conclusion of an agreement in July between Iran and the P5+1 international mediators on limiting Iran's nuclear program (INP), as well as an agreement between Iran and Agency for clarification of the possible military aspects of Iranian nuclear program in pastuntil it can ensure exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program. "Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano at the opening of the regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"The Agency is unable to provide reasonable assurance about the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran and therefore to conclude that all nuclear material in Iran is used for peaceful activities," - said Amano in the text of speech, published by IAEA.

However, the report also states that, in accordance with July agreements, Iran has made a commitment to proceed with the execution of an additional protocol to its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.

It is "an essential prerequisite" to ensure that in due time, the Agency would be able to provide reasonable assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran, report said.

Amano also said that, two sides launched a "road map" to clarify the possible military dimensions(PMD) ofIran's nuclear program in past, which is a necessary condition for the implementation of the agreements of P5+1 international mediators and Iran.