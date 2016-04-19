Yerevan holds anti-Russia rally - VIDEO

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's capital Yerevan holds a rally against Russia.

Report informs citing News.am, the protestors marched from 'Republic' square and moved towards the Foreign Ministry. Then they will move to the Russian Embassy.

The protesters demand Russia to release Karabakh separatists sponsor Levon Hayrapetyan, who has been sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment by Moscow court for stealing money of Bashkortostan's former senator Igor Izmestyev's mother in the amount of 700 thousand USD by fraud.

The protesters intend to present a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia at the request of mediating release of L.Hayrapetyan. Then they will move forward the Russian Embassy to Armenia with the same demands.