World famous Summer Palace of Iranian Shah - PHOTOS

Iran, Ramsar. 14 April. REPORT. AZ / If we call the Islamic Republic of Iran as a country of contrasts we will not be mistaken. The north of the country is covered with green grass while the south is the desert. The same can be said about the historical monuments located there. Ramsar city of Iran's Mazandaran province can be an example. This city may not be familiar to many people. However, it is quite popular in Iran, and among the tourists. Ramsar city is geographically situated in very favorable place for tourism. So the city is surrounded by the sea on one side and by mountains and forest on the other side. According to its beautiful view of nature, Ramsar is called "bride city" of Iran. 22 hotels, 100 guest houses and 29 tourism tour centers work to provide better service to tourists coming to the city. The conditions were provided not only for the marine tourism, but also for eco-tourism, mountain tourism, adventure tourism, medical and extreme tourism.Another peculiarity is due to the historical places. One of the most famous historical monuments of the city is Reza Pehlevi Marble Palace for the summer rest built by the Iranian Shah. It was built with different types of marbles.

3.5 million people came to visit the Palace over 15 years, more than 200 thousand of them were foreign tourists. The Palace has not been renovated, it is preserved as it was.

In short, Ramsar is quite interesting and full of mystery city. It is the most suitable place for those, who want to relax in the beautiful nature and spend their holiday more exciting.