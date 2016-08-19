Wife of Mikhail Saakashvili to fight for place in Parliament of Georgia

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The wife of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, Sandra Roelofs in the upcoming parliamentary elections will run for majority deputies in Zugdidskiy district (Samegrelo region) Georgia from the party “United national movement”.

Report informs citing the Interfaxspeaking August 19 at a campaign rally in the village of Kortsheli, S. Roelofs said she is ready for struggle and hopes for the support of voters.

Notably, the parliamentary elections in Georgia held on 8 October.