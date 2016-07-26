WhatsApp correspondence of those who attempted coup in Turkey published

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ An international Bellingcat investigations team published rebels conversation in WhatsApp, who attempted a coup in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the conspirators of coup attempt in Turkey on 15-16 July used a closed group in WhatsApp to coordinate their actions.

Researchers from the Bellingcat restored conversation on video and photo sources.

A full transcript in both the original Turkish and translated English of the WhatsApp conversation can be viewed here:

Author Christian Tribert, analyzing the correspondence came to the conclusion that:

- The WhatsApp group consists of high-ranking military officials, mostly of the Turkish Land Forces, including two Brigadiers and eleven Colonels;

- The group is just one coordination group of the coup attempt, as it focuses on (predominantly) land forces in Istanbul and Sakarya only;

- At least one member of the group communicates with “Ankara”, where the coupist headquarters was located (probably in Akıncı Air Base);

At least three out of the five coupist regiments are part of Turkey’s NATO Rapid Deployable Corps;

- At least three of the five rebel regiments included in NATO Rapid Deployable Turkish Corps

As the morning breaks, the coup plotters realise it is over. “Shall we escape”, a Colonel asks. “The choice is yours”, he gets as response. “We have not decided yet. But we have left our position. I’m closing the group. Delete the messages if you want”.