Wearing hijab to school forbidden in Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyzstan forbade to wear hijab (headscarf) to school.

Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz media, the country's Education Minister, Elvira Sariyeva stated.

"The Prime Minister clearly stated that the secular state should be controlled with secular laws and rules, but religious views should also be respected. The standard school uniform school was approved. We believe that students should follow this rule," E.Sariyeva said.

According to her, the representative of Mufti and State Committee on Religious Affairs noted the unacceptability of wearing hijab (headscarves) in schools.