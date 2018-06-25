Warships of third countries to be kept off Caspian Sea

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Five of the Caspian states agreed to hold off armed forces of third countries on Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the Interfax, this is stated in the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, approved by the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

Article 3 of the draft Convention, "the activities of the Parties in the Caspian Sea will be carried out on the basis of principles", including "non-presence on the Caspian Sea of armed forces not belonging to the Parties".

In addition, the activities of the "five" should be carried out on the basis of the principle of "carrying out a voyage in the Caspian Sea, passing into (from) it exclusively by vessels under the flag of each side”.

The five Caspian states also agreed that warships, submarines and other vehicles of one of the parties that passes through territorial waters do not have the right to enter ports and stay within the territorial waters of the other side.

The exception is cases where "there is a corresponding permit or it is necessary due to force majeure or disaster or to assist persons, ships and aircraft in distress".