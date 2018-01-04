Warehouse fire kills 10 people in Russia

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ 10 people killed as a result of fire in the warehouse in Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the people whose dead bodies were found, were working in the warehouse.

It was mentioned that this is the preliminary information and the details of the incident are being investigated.

The people who burned to death were nationals of China and Tajikistan. The fire took place in Chernorechensk settlement of Novosibirsk Oblast and covered the area of 2000 square meters. The fire was localized.

The Head Office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia on Novosibirsk Oblast told that the fire was registered in the hangar type facility manufacturing the shoes. Materials for production of shoes and final products were burned in the warehouse. The materials are said to give off strong toxic fume.

Currently, the work to fully extinguish the fire is underway.