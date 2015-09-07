 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vladimir Putin to meet with Armenian counterpart today

    Further deepening of bilateral cooperation included in agenda

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on September 7 in Moscow with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

    Report informs, it was stated by the press service of the Kremlin.

    "The issues of further deepening of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and interaction of integration in the Eurasian space are included in the agenda", - was said in a statement.

    Armenian President will be in Moscow on a working visit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi