Vladimir Putin to meet with Armenian counterpart today

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on September 7 in Moscow with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Report informs, it was stated by the press service of the Kremlin.

"The issues of further deepening of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and interaction of integration in the Eurasian space are included in the agenda", - was said in a statement.

Armenian President will be in Moscow on a working visit.