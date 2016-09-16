 Top
    Vladimir Putin is late for meeting of CIS Heads of States Council

    The summit postponed for two hours

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bishkek meeting of the CIS Heads of States Council has been postponed for two hours due to delay of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane.

    Report informs citing Interfax, according to the Kyrgyz President's press service, Russian President plane wasn't allowed to fly due to adverse weather conditions.

    Notably, Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan have already arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend Bishkek summit. 

