Vladimir Putin: Extremists using 'color technology' against Russia

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the danger of "color technology" in Russian public life.

Report informs referring to Russian 'RIA Novosti' Agency, said that Russia is faced with attempts to use “color technology” from illegal street protests to open propaganda of hatred in social networks.

“The actions of extremists are becoming more and more widespread. We are running into attempts of using so-called color technologies, from organizing illegal street protests to open propaganda of hatred in social networks,” Putin said in a speech with Internal Ministry employees.